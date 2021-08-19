Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is collaborating with ArtWalla for an outdoor public art walk that includes a keepsake coloring book for kids and a map guide.
Coloring books featuring 10 of the sculptures on the walk and a map are available to pick up from the library at 238 E. Alder St. or download from ubne.ws/arttourcoloringbook.
The sites on the tour are throughout downtown Walla Walla, from North Rose Street to Second Avenue and East Rose Street to East Poplar Street.
The tour is also accessible on a mobile device at artwalla.com/publicart.
For more details, contact Liz George, young people's librarian, at egeorge@wallawallawa.gov or 509-527-4550.