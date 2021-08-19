Brad Rude 'Thoughts Discovered' sculpture

Brad Rude's 2001 bronze sculpture "Thoughts Discovered" is at First Avenue and Main Street in downtown Walla Walla. It's modeled after Labrador retriever Jake, owned by a Walla Walla Foundry employee. Drawings on Jake's sides represent his thoughts and aspirations, including the ability to balance objects on his nose, according to information from the Library of Congress.

 Carol M. Highsmith, courtesy photo

Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is collaborating with ArtWalla for an outdoor public art walk that includes a keepsake coloring book for kids and a map guide.

Coloring books featuring 10 of the sculptures on the walk and a map are available to pick up from the library at 238 E. Alder St. or download from ubne.ws/arttourcoloringbook

The sites on the tour are throughout downtown Walla Walla, from North Rose Street to Second Avenue and East Rose Street to East Poplar Street.

The tour is also accessible on a mobile device at artwalla.com/publicart.

For more details, contact Liz George, young people's librarian, at egeorge@wallawallawa.gov or 509-527-4550.

