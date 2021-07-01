Summer reading programs for kids and adults are underway at the Walla Walla Public Library, which returns to full capacity and operating hours beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1.
An infusion of grant funding from the state of Washington and The Friends of the Library will allow the K-12 summer reading programs to feature prizes for all participants. Grand-prize drawings will be held for kids who complete the program, and include a children’s bike, a 2022 family pass to Memorial Pool, and a $100 gift card to Inland Octopus for kids in kindergarten-fifth grade; a Nintendo Switch and a $100 gift card to Cinemark Grand Cinemas for kids grades 6-8; and a Nintendo Switch and a $100 gift card to Digital Heroes for the high school crowd.
Sourcing prizes locally is important to library staff. “We want all children to discover and develop a love of reading, and also support local businesses during these extraordinary times and always,” said Young People’s Librarian Liz George.
Kids get a free cookie or scoop of gelato for signing up, and can put virtual “tickets” into virtual pots for the grand prize drawing of their choice as they log reading time and complete related activities.
Last year was the first year of a digitally-coordinated summer reading program, with the shift to paperless programming coinciding with the height of the pandemic.
The library used online platform Beanstack to coordinate and administer reading programs, and patrons have appreciated the ease of logging via desktop or mobile app.
Library Technician Mary Lubbers set up Beanstack and said although there was definitely a learning curve for staff, “most of our program participants self-register for Beanstack, and we’ve gotten lots of appreciative comments about how easy it is to use.”
Signups are at ubne.ws/beanstack365. Program participants may also register at 509-527-4550, or receive help in person from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The summer adult reading program Books to Go! has moved to the Beanstack platform. Patrons who wish to sign up on paper can do so in person during regular open hours or by phone.
Books To Go! is a curated program with library staff selecting titles for patrons based on their individual reading preferences.
Participants pick up three titles, three times during the summer, beginning July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.
Everyone registering for Books To Go! will receive a $5 gift card to the Colville Street Patisserie and all patrons who pick up all three installments will be entered into a drawing for one of two $50 gift certificates to Brasserie Four.
For more details, see wallawallapubliclibrary.org and WWPL99362 on Facebook or call 509-527-4550 and email wwpl@wallawallawa.gov.