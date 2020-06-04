Kids NonFiction eBooks
"An Invisible Thread: A Young Readers' Edition,” by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski
On one rainy afternoon, on a crowded New York City street corner, eleven-year-old Maurice met Laura. Maurice asked Laura for spare change because he was hungry, and something made Laura stop and ask Maurice if she could take him to lunch.
Maurice and Laura went to lunch together, and also bought ice cream cones and played video games. It was the beginning of an unlikely and magical friendship that changed both of their lives forever.
An Invisible Thread is the true story of the bond between an eleven-year-old boy and a busy sales executive; a heartwarming journey of hope, kindness, adventure, and love—and the power of fate to help us find our way. Ages 10-14
— Overview
“The Hen Who Sailed Around the World: A True Story,” by Guirec Soudee
Soudée, who has documented his sailing adventures online, offers a photo-filled account of his globe-spanning journey with first mate Monique — a red hen. Though Soudée first brought Monique along for her egg-laying, he explains, she soon became a valued companion. Soudée’s selfies show him hoisting the sails, navigating a route below deck, or on lookout at the boat’s bow — always with Monique alongside or perched atop him. A particularly striking image (taken with a drone camera) shows the sailboat trapped in ice, which forced Soudée and Monique to overwinter off the coast of Greenland, Monique wearing a sweater made of gloves. Once the ice melts, Soudée and Monique sail on, succeeding in becoming “the youngest navigator and first chicken ever to sail the Northwest Passage.” Readers are likely to be as fascinated by Soudée’s relationship with Monique as they are by the beauty and peril of their incredible voyage. Ages 4-8
— Publishers Weekly
“The Bee Book,” by Charlotte Milner
How many honeybees does it take to make just one teaspoon of honey? How many eyes does a honeybee have? Why do we need bees to pollinate flowers? And, most importantly, what would we do without the honeybees? Milner easily answers these questions and many more in this fabulous title about nature's hardest worker — the honeybee. She seamlessly weaves amazing facts about bees into a discussion on their significance to our everyday lives and what we can do to help save them from disappearing. From the vintage-looking front cover to the playful artwork on the inside pages, Millner's illustrations will delight readers of all ages. This is perfect for adults and children to read together, especially to ignite conversations about the role bees play in food production and how we can help these incredible creatures. Ages 5-8
— School Library Journal
"The Boy Who Invented the Popsicle: The Cool Science Behind Frank Epperson's Famous Frozen Treat,” by Anne Renaud; illustrated by Milan Pavlovi?
Boxing is known as the sweet science, but the inventor of the Popsicle, might disagree.
Born in 1894, Frank William Epperson always seemed to know he wanted to be a great inventor when he grew up. He was an inquisitive young boy, always pondering big questions: "Do goldfish sleep? Do ants have ears? Do woodpeckers get headaches from pecking all day?" Frank's back porch was his laboratory, where he "tinkered and tested. Analyzed and scrutinized." When he was 10, he built a handcar with two handles and zipped around the neighborhood. But it was his interest in liquids, flavored soda waters in particular, that led to his great invention. One unusually cold San Francisco night in 1905, he left one of his drinks outside, and by morning it had frozen. "He had invented a frozen drink on a stick!" But it wasn't until years later that the adult Epperson acted on the memory. He created a box in which he could freeze several test tubes filled with fruit juice and created the Ep-sicle to sell at shops, county fairs, and beaches. Pavlović's exuberant mixed-media illustrations are the perfect complement to Renaud's lively text. They even intersperse science experiments to help young readers understand the science behind Frank's procedures. Epperson, his family, and his environs were white; the final double-page spread offers a diverse cast of characters united in their love of Epperson's invention, now called Popsicles.
Sweet. Ages 4-8
— Kirkus Reviews