Juvenile Fiction
"Voyage of the Frostheart," by Jamie Littler
In this frosty fantasy debut, a young man with a forbidden ability sets forth across a frozen world to unfurl the mystery behind his parents’ disappearance and find a place where he can be accepted. Growing up in the remote Stronghold of the reclusive Fira people, Ash has always been an outsider because of his desire to sing; when he reveals his ability to communicate with the monsters dwelling in the snowy wastes, he’s dubbed a Song Weaver and exiled, accompanied by his yeti guardian Tobu. Luckily, he finds passage aboard the Frostheart, a great sleigh crewed by misfits and oddballs such as Captain Nuk, a walrus, and Shaard, an enigmatic scholar. As the Frostheart makes its perilous passage between Strongholds in an ever-deadly landscape, Ash’s new friends repeatedly risk life and limb as things continually go wrong, and their only hope is for Ash to master his powers. Littler’s world is vivid and evocative, filled with bizarre creatures, lost technology, and dark secrets, as well as colorful characters. Ash’s journey of self-discovery and maturation is satisfying, while the underlying sense of mystery and excitement keeps the story moving forward. Littler’s interior spot illustrations depict the scenes with a gentle energy that further brings his vision to life. Ages 8-up
— Publishers Weekly
"The Very, Very Far North," by Dan Bar-el; illustrated by Kelly Pousette
A sort of arctic Winnie the Pooh, Duane the Polar Bear meets a wide variety of friends and has many adventures in this gentle novel. At times, the narration can feel too knowing and the whimsy a bit forced. Nonetheless, as the episodic chapters progress, each character is well developed and the kindness with which these friends treat each other is instructive without being didactic. CC the Owl doesn't like being touched, Boo the Caribou is quite shy, and Magic the Fox is very impulsive—but Duane thoughtfully learns to understand their different points of view and include them in his escapades. The rich language and wordplay make for an excellent read-aloud. Ages 8-up
— School Library Journal
"Owl’s Outstanding Donuts," by Robin Yardi
Since Mattie's mother died, Mattie has been living in a trailer next to her Aunt Molly's donut shop in Big Sur. One night, Mattie is awakened by an owl tapping on her window, and looks out just in time to see a white truck dumping toxic chemicals in the ditch across from the donut shop. With help from her friends, energetic Beanie and skeptical Sasha, Mattie is determined to get to the bottom of who dumped the gloop; especially since official suspicion soon falls on Aunt Molly. To solve the mystery, Mattie will have to face the fear of riding in cars that she's had ever since her mother's death. This eco-mystery may appeal to fans of Carl Hiaasen. Narrated mostly from Mattie's perspective, with occasional chapters from the point of view of Alfred the irritable owl, this book has gentle humor, some action at the climax, and a touching examination of Mattie's grief. With strong pacing, a fully-realized setting, and well-developed characters, there's something for everyone. Ages 10-up
— School Library Journal
"The Boy with the Butterfly Mind," by Victoria Williamson
Elin and Jamie, the two narrators in this absorbing novel, couldn't be more different. Elin strives to be perfect under the mistaken belief that it will prompt her father to return to the family. Her obsessive behavior does nothing to endear her to her peers, and she's quite lonely. Jamie is convinced his ADHD caused not only his parents' marriage ending, but also the tension between his mom and her new boyfriend. He's looking forward to moving to America with them and making a new start. Unfortunately, Jamie learns that his mother and her boyfriend need a new start in America without him. He's sent to live with his father, his live-in girlfriend, and her daughter—Elin. Jamie's loud, messy, distracted ways cause issues with Elin and her mother. Elin sees the tension Jamie's presence is causing between her mom and Jamie's dad so she hatches a horrifying plan to rid both of them from her life. Jamie is the more sympathetic of the narrators. He's also achingly, naively honest, though the severity of his ADHD makes his company trying. Elin is less sympathetic as her obsession causes her to lie and manipulate. Middle school dynamics are realistically portrayed as are most family dynamics. Ages 11-up
— School Library Journal