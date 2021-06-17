The Walla Walla Public Library theme for June highlights Pride Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “The Four Profound Weaves,” by R. B. Lemberg.
Uiziya, a weaver of the desert snake-Surun’ people, has waited 40 years for her exiled aunt Benesret to return and teach her the Four Profound Weaves, which would enable her to create a carpet of wind, carpet of sand, a carpet of song and a carpet of bones. Nen-sasaïr, a trans man from the more urban land of Iyar, only recently revealed his true gender and is now alienated from home and family. Uiziya and Nen-sasaïr’s journey is enthralling and frequently moving, as along the way they are repeatedly faced with the choice “to care or not, as all people do.” Lemberg writes deeply considered, evocative portraits of their characters, handling sexuality and gender especially well. This diverse, folkloric fantasy world is a delight to visit. — Publisher’s Weekly
The youth selection is a fiction picture book: “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding,” by Sarah S. Brannen.
Chloe fears that her favorite uncle getting married means the end of their adventures together, that she’ll lose her kite-flying partner and her pal at picnics. What Bobby and his soon-to-be-husband show Chloe is that there’s room enough for all kinds of love and that loving a new person doesn’t mean there’s less room for other love. With warm, richly colored and expressive illustrations by Lucia Soto, the book, published in partnership with GLAAD, serves as a gentle celebration of the different shapes love and family can take. Ages 3-6. — Boston Globe
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.