The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is open for curbside pickup. Visit wallawallapubliclibrary.com to schedule curbside pickup and return items. For additional details call 509-527-4550 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or email wwpl@wallawallawagov. If you don't have a library account, you can self-register for temporary access to online resources and downloadable eBook and audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library, anytime.overdrive.com.
Young adult fiction
“Cane Warriors,” by Alex Wheatle.
The year is 1760. Moa is 14 years old and enslaved in the sugar cane fields in Jamaica. Though they are on the same plantation, Moa only occasionally gets to see his parents and younger sister. He is drawn into the confidence of a small group of enslaved people who plan to run away on the day they refer to as the "white man's Easter." This is the beginning of what became known as Tacky's Rebellion, and this book is a historical fiction account of that important event. Wheatle writes conversations between characters using authentic Jamaican Patois. There are a few scenes in the book that are violent, but Wheatle takes care to describe them in a way that is appropriate for the audience. Wheatle brings the struggle of slavery in the Jamaican sugar cane fields to life, and follows up the story with an author's note detailing his personal interest in Tacky's Rebellion. Ages 12-18
— School Library Journal
“Come On In: 15 Stories about Immigration and Finding Home,” by Adi Alsaid, Varsha Bajaj, Maria E. Andreu, Sharon Morse, Misa Sugiura.
Fifteen noted YA authors offer powerful slice-of-life reflections about immigration and its emotional complexities.
Alsaid edits an extraordinary anthology featuring exquisite writing and offering a genuinely diverse collection on the richly layered topic of immigration. International in scope, the cross-section of voices is refreshingly diverse while also unified by emotional vulnerability. Nafiza Azad sets the tone in the opening story, “All the Colors of Goodbye,” through the grieving voice of a 17-year-old Indian Fijian girl who has been told she must emigrate unexpectedly following a coup, though her older brother must stay because officials in their new country deem him too old to be a dependent. In Misa Sugiura’s story, “Where I’m From,” Eriko reveals in painful snapshots the omnipresent otherness she feels as the child of Japanese immigrants to America, both as a child and later a college freshman in the U.S. — and also when visiting Japan with her mother. The stories reveal how immigration policies not only affect families, but also friendships, as in Lilliam Rivera’s “Salvation and the Sea,” in which a Guatemalan/Puerto Rican best friend duo on a road trip in California undergo a polarizing experience at a random immigration checkpoint. In the closing story about Jewish émigrés to Argentina, Alsaid pays homage to the ancestors who paved the way for our very existence. The overall result is moving and deeply relevant to our contemporary world.
A must-have antidote to xenophobia and a much-needed, compassionate mirror for many. Ages 12-17
— Kirkus Reviews
“Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate the Magic of Reading and Writing YA,” by Nova Ren Suma, Emily X.R. Pan.
Part showcase of culturally diverse new voices from online magazine Foreshadow, part beginners’ writing textbook, this best-of YA anthology’s purposes muddy each other’s effectiveness despite featuring touching and topical reads. Standout stories are rich with fresh perspective and nuance: Tanya Aydelott’s thoughtful “Flight” welds fine art, bodies’ limits, and an uprooted girl’s chance to choose differently than her changeable mother into a surprising jewel. Gina Chen’s charming, clear-eyed “Fools” introduces an unconventional demon to an island full of fairy tales’ leftover girls. Satirical “Risk” by Rachel Hylton transforms a high school sophomore into a lobster — and body image insecurities into joyous solidarity. And told in six games of Seven Minutes in Heaven, a Florida teen kindles romance alongside baking in Sophie Meridien’s playful, ebullient “Break.” Coeditor Pan offers prompts and accessible story assessments that highlight elements of craft, and author and editor q&as usefully illuminate publishing processes, but persistent mythologies on the “magic” of publication undermine a professional approach. This potentially valuable starting point for aspiring writers will frustrate pleasure readers and craft-oriented writing students with its split — and sometimes self-contradictory — purpose. Ages 14-18
— Publishers Weekly
“Charming as a Verb,” by Ben Philippe.
Henri Haltiwanger is a go-getter. He's created a dog-walking business disguised as a much larger corporation to lure rich New York clients into trusting him with their precious pooches. Henri hopes this hustle will help him achieve his, and his father's, dream of getting into Columbia University. When Corrine Troy, Henri's socially awkward neighbor and classmate, discovers his enterprise, she blackmails him into helping her improve her social standings so that she will look better on her application to Princeton. What happens will change the trajectory of their lives. Philippe's book touches on racial and class struggles experienced by students as they apply to college. Henri is a first-generation American born of Haitian immigrant parents. Corrine is a dark-skinned African American girl, while Henri's best friend was adopted from China by Jewish American parents. While racial struggles are part of the book, it is not the entire focus. Henri deals with moral and ethical questions as he tries to decide how far he is willing to go to get into his dream college and what matters most to him. A budding romance between Henri and Corrine is the icing on a rich and decadent cake. Ages 13-17
— School Library Journal