The Walla Walla Public Library theme for August is American Artist Appreciation Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Georgia: A novel of Georgia O’Keeffe,” by Dawn Tripp.
As magical and provocative as O’Keeffe’s lush paintings of flowers that upended the art world in the 1920s ... Tripp inhabits Georgia’s psyche so deeply that the reader can practically feel the paintbrush in hand as she creates her abstract paintings and New Mexico landscapes. ... Evocative from the first page to the last, Tripp’s Georgia is a romantic yet realistic exploration of the sacrifices one of the foremost artists of the twentieth century made for love. — USA Today
The youth selection is a nonfiction picture book: “Antsy Ansel: Ansel Adams, a life in nature,” by Cindy Jenson-Elliott.
Ansel Adams (1902-84) couldn’t sit still at home or at school; he loved running outside and observing everything in nature near his California home. A family trip to Yosemite Valley fanned Ansel’s passion for nature and photography. Readers follow Ansel as he quickly surpasses the level of a beginner and pursues a life of nature photography. He is portrayed hiking the Sierra Nevada, living and working in Yosemite National Park and traveling the country for the likes of Life magazine and the U.S. government, all to show “a nation its true nature” and thereby give “voice to the voiceless and giving politics a purpose.” An excellent introductory biography to inspire elementary students to look at art and the outdoors in a different way. Ages 5-9. — School Library Journal
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.