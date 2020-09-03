Teen EBook Fiction
"Punching the Air", by Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam.
Reviving a friendship that goes back almost 20 years, Zoboi writes with Exonerated Five member Salaam, exploring racial tensions, criminal injustice, and radical hope for a new day.
Ava DuVernay's critically acclaimed When They See Us tells the story of Salaam's wrongful conviction as a boy, a story that found its way back into the national conversation when, after nearly 7 years in prison, DNA evidence cleared his name. Although it highlights many of the same unjust systemic problems Salaam faced, this story is not a biographical rendering of his experiences. Rather, Zoboi offers readers her brilliance and precision within this novel in verse that centers on the fictional account of 16-year-old Amal Shahid. He's an art student and poet whose life dramatically shifts after he is accused of assaulting a White boy one intense night, drawing out serious questions around the treatment of Black youth and the harsh limitations of America's investment in punitive forms of justice. The writing allows many readers to see their internal voices affirmed as it uplifts street slang, Muslim faith, and hip-hop cadences, showcasing poetry's power in language rarely seen in YA literature. The physical forms of the first-person poems add depth to the text, providing a necessary calling-in to issues central to the national discourse in reimagining our relationship to police and prisons. Readers will ask: Where do we go from here?
Awardworthy. Soul-stirring. A must-read. Ages 14-17
- Kirkus Reviews
"They Wish They Were Us," by Jessica Goodman.
Debut author Goodman uses the plot device of a murder mystery to examine the power imbalance among boys and girls. Goodman studies the lives of students who are privileged and well-off versus those who receive scholarships, and people who believe the world belongs to them versus those who will do anything to achieve social and financial mobility. Becoming a Player means everything to students at Gold Coast Prep. It is a virtual ticket to every opportunity in life, offering prestige, study guides, answers to tests, and covert assistance in getting into an Ivy League college. As a freshman, Jill is thrilled to be tagged as a potential Player. But after the mysterious death of her best friend, terrible hazing, and sinister secrets, Jill isn't sure being on top is worth the price she has paid. Friendships are tested as Jill questions her place as a Player and vows to see the toxic hazing stop. Told as flashbacks from freshman to senior year, the novel offers a deep dive into the world of young elites and the pressures of success. Goodman stops just short of examining rape culture thoroughly, while many of its elements are portrayed: awful hazing events that revolve around forced nudity, sexual encounters lacking consent, implied statutory rape, and other forms of sexual harassment. The female characters always fall prey to the worst, most humiliating demands. Yet Goodman never goes farther than simply pointing it out and chronicling it. Ages 14-17
- School Library Journal
"The Voting Booth," by Brandy Colbert.
This timely, politically charged novel sees black first-time voters Marva Sheridan and Duke Crenshaw fulfilling their civic duty. Marva, passionate about politics, has been working to get out the vote. When Duke is unable to vote at their mutual polling place due to a registration mix-up, she makes it her mission to ensure he can cast his ballot. Still grieving the death of his political activist brother, biracial Duke knows exactly what's at stake. As Election Day progresses toward its results, neither teen counts on the whirlwind journey that takes them from being strangers at the polls to confidantes on the road, discussing Marva's white boyfriend's refusal to vote, Duke's fractured family's grief, and Marva's missing internet-famous cat. Colbert (The Only Black Girls in Town) aptly discusses matters of civil disobedience and social justice - including police brutality and voter suppression - without sacrificing the delicate, lighthearted relationship at the story's center. Readers will find abundant food for thought in this vital fictional account of two teens intent on using their voices and engaging in a political system that makes it difficult for them to participate. Ages 12-18
- Publishers Weekly
"Call It What You Want," by Brigid Kemmerer.
Two ostracized teens forge a relationship in this dual narrative that delves deeply into family dynamics.
Rob's a former golden boy whose father sustained a profound brain injury when he almost died by suicide after he was turned in for illegal activity with his investors' money. Rob is wracked by guilt that his father's clients, many of whom are his peers' families, lost everything. Maegan is the dutiful and caring daughter of a police officer who struggles in the shadow of her lacrosse-star older sister, who is home from college unexpectedly pregnant. Maegan is still living down having cheated on the SAT a year earlier, causing the scores of everyone in the room to be invalidated. When the two are thrown together for a school assignment, they slowly become confidants and chip away at one another's defenses - and their burgeoning attraction causes fallout of its own. A lot is tackled in this romantic realistic fiction novel with forays into thriller territory toward its end, but the story is well-grounded with funny dialogue and complex characters who grow believably as they wrestle with questions about ethical responsibility and grief and begin to trust one another. Rob and Maegan are white, there is some ethnic diversity in secondary characters (and a brief discussion about racism and white privilege that emerges naturally) as well as two secondary characters who are gay.
Gripping, heartfelt, and layered. Ages 14-17
- Kirkus Reviews