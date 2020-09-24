Fiction
“The Promise of Stardust: A Novel," by Priscille Sibley
Sibley's debut dissects the ethics of a patient's right to die with dignity as a family is torn by a decision to terminate life support. Neurosurgeon Matt Beaulieu finally marries the love of his life, astrophysicist Elle McClure, having known her since he was two years old. After several miscarriages, the couple give up on the idea of having a baby, but when Elle falls and suffers severe head trauma, Matt's life falls completely apart. He knows her biggest fear was to die on life support, as her mother did. During preparations to remove her from life support, it's discovered that she is pregnant and if she remains connected she could potentially carry the fetus to term. Matt decides her desire to have a child would supersede her fear of life support, but his own mother takes him to court as executor of Elle's living will. Jake Sutter, Matt's college roommate, takes the case, using Matt's personal dilemma to serve his own prolife political agenda. The family's anguish is agonizing, each member doing what they believe to be Elle's desire or in her best interest, and while the ending is predictable, the journey is heartrending and tragic.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Thicket," by Joe R. Lansdale
Set in early 20th-century East Texas, this satisfying novel from Edgar-winner Lansdale (“Edge of Dark Water”) takes 16-year-old Jack Parker to darker places than he ever imagined. After Jack’s parents die of smallpox, his preacher grandfather determines to deliver Jack and his 14-year-old sister, Lula, to an aunt who lives across the Sabine River. While waiting for a ferry, they’re attacked by a band of men, who kill the grandfather, nearly kill Jack, and kidnap Lula. Having lost most of his family, Jack doesn’t intend to lose her and sets out after them. Soon he encounters an undersized bounty hunter, Shorty, and Eustace Cox, the grave-digging son of an ex-slave, who agree to help him rescue his sister for a price. As the body count rises, the narrative grows steadily more grim (if, at times, hilarious). Lansdale’s humor and skill at characterization come across well, though at moments the reader wishes for just a little more background detail.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“438 Days: An Extraordinary True Story of Survival at Sea," by Jonathan Franklin
Stranded at sea for months on end with no salvation in sight, Salvador Alvarenga turned to anything he could get his hands on to survive. But in addition to his prowess in hunting birds and catching fish, his ability to escape in his mind played an enormous role in his feat of surviving 14 months adrift in the Pacific Ocean, as recounted by reporter Franklin in this harrowing tale. As a fisherman off the coast of Mexico, Alvarenga had faced his share of close calls at sea. But when a storm blew him and his mate miles out from shore and their motor quit, it was the beginning of what would become the longest known voyage by a survivor in a small boat, totaling 9,000 miles. Franklin sprinkles the story with expert opinions to give it depth and context, but the most striking details are those offered by Alvarenga himself about the challenges he faced day in and day out. A spectacular triumph of grit over adversity, “438 Days” is an intense, immensely absorbing read.
— Booklist
“Wesley the Owl: The Remarkable Love Story of an Owl and His Girl," by Stacey O'Brien
Owls permeate literature and mythology, an ancient animal ("some 97 million years" old) that has fascinated for centuries; still, few people have had as intimate an encounter with the mysterious night birds as biologist O'Brien. As a student researcher at Caltech, she fell in love with an injured four-day-old barn owl and seized the opportunity to adopt him permanently. She named him Wesley, and for 19 years kept, cared for and studied him, forging a tremendous relationship with the still-wild animal, as well as a vast understanding of his abilities, instincts and habits: "He was my teacher, my companion, my child, my playmate, my reminder of God." Her heartwarming story is buttressed by lessons on owl folklore, temperament ("playful and inquisitive"), skills, and the brain structure that gives them some amazing abilities, like spotting a mouse "under three feet of snow by homing in on just the heartbeat." It also details her working life among fellow scientists, a serious personal health crisis, and the general ins and outs of working with animals. This memoir will captivate animal lovers and, though not necessarily for kids, should hold special appeal for Harry Potter fans who've always envied the boy wizard his Hedwig.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Murder Simply Brewed," by Vannetta Chapman (fiction)
“The Crystal Cave," by Mary Stewart (fiction)
“Johnny Cash: The Life," by Robert Hilburn (nonfiction)
"Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game," by Michael Lewis (nonfiction)