Fiction
"Letters From Skye: A Novel," by Jessica Brockmole
Brockmole uses letters to tell a remarkable story of two women, their loves, their secrets, and two world wars, cutting to the important matters that letter writers struggle to put into just the right words. In 1912, young poet Mrs. Elspeth Dunn, who has never left Scotland’s Isle of Skye because of her fear of boats, receives her first fan letter from David Graham, a college student in Urbana, Ill. They begin a long correspondence. After Elspeth’s husband goes off to war, she overcomes her fear and crosses to London to meet briefly with David, who is on his way to France to serve in the American Ambulance Field Service. Interspersed with Elspeth and David’s letters are 1940 missives from Margaret, Elspeth’s daughter, to her uncle and her fiancé as she tries to find out about her father, since Elspeth will not talk about her past. The beauty of Scotland, the tragedy of war, the longings of the heart, and the struggles of a family torn apart by disloyalty are brilliantly drawn, leaving just enough blanks to be filled by the reader’s imagination.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Travelling Cat Chronicles," by Hiro Arikawa
Nana, a stray cat adopted by 30-something Satoru Miyawaki, narrates this lovely tale by Arikawa (“Library Wars”) of the travels that the pair take when Satoru must look for a new home for Nana. The stray is a proud, independent hunter who only deigns to be adopted after he is struck by a car and rescued by Satoru. After five years together, Satoru comes to the conclusion that he has to find a new home for Nana and so arranges a series of meetings with friends from his youth—Kosuke from elementary school, Yoshimine from junior high, and Sugi and Chikako from high school and college. Each of his friends is willing to take in Nana, but in the end, none of them proves to be right for the cat. Both enjoy their journey in Satoru’s silver van, which enables Satoru to renew old friendships and allows Nana to meet other pets and observe some of Japan’s beautiful scenery, including Mt. Fuji and the northern island of Hokkaido. Readers will perhaps pick up on the reason that Satoru must find Nana a new home before the cat does, but Arikawa is very subtle with this plotline. This touching novel of a brave cat and his gentle, wise human will resonate with lovers of animal tales, quiet stories of friendship, and travelogues alike.
— Library Journal
Nonfiction
“When Books Went to War: The Stories That Helped Us Win World War II," by Molly Guptill Manning
Supplying American soldiers with reading material has long been a modest priority, but nothing compares to the massive, WWII operation that sent over 140 million books to U.S. troops. Manning (“The Myth of Ephraim Tutt”), an attorney for the U.S. Court of Appeals, begins this delightful history of a little-known aspect of the war in 1940, with America scrambling to build an army from scratch. Officers responsible for morale noticed that post libraries showed "circulation rates so staggering that it was a wonder the print had not been wiped clean from the pages." Grassroots campaigns produced an avalanche of donations, mostly hardcovers, appropriate for libraries but hopelessly bulky for a frontline soldier. In 1942, publishers put their heads together and Manning delivers an engrossing story of the result: a compact paperback designed to fit into a soldier's pocket. This legendary Armed Services Edition became "the most significant project in publishing history." Over 1,300 titles poured overseas to an enthusiastic reception, and "there was a book for every taste, whether a man preferred Sad Sack comics or Plato." The usual Congressional diehards aside, censorship was minimal. Manning's entertaining account will have readers nostalgic for that seemingly distant era when books were high priority.
— Publishers Weekly
“A Beautiful Mind: The Life of Mathematical Genius and Nobel Laureate John Nash," by Sylvia Nasar
Nasar has written a notable biography of mathematical genius John Forbes Nash (b. 1928), a founder of game theory, a RAND Cold War strategist and winner of a 1994 Nobel Prize in economics. She charts his plunge into paranoid schizophrenia beginning at age 30 and his spontaneous recovery in the early 1990s after decades of torment. He attributes his remission to will power; he stopped taking antipsychotic drugs in 1970 but underwent a half-dozen involuntary hospitalizations. Born in West Virginia, the flamboyant mathematical wizard rubbed elbows at Princeton and MIT with Einstein, John von Neumann and Norbert Wiener. He compartmentalized his secret personal life, shows Nasar, hiding his homosexual affairs with colleagues from his mistress, a nurse who bore him a son out of wedlock, while he also courted Alicia Larde, an MIT physics student whom he married in 1957. Their son, John, born in 1959, became a mathematician and suffers from episodic schizophrenia. Alicia divorced Nash in 1963, but they began living together again as a couple around 1970. Today Nash, whose mathematical contributions span cosmology, geometry, computer architecture and international trade, devotes himself to caring for his son. Nasar, an economics correspondent for the “New York Times,” is equally adept at probing the puzzle of schizophrenia and giving a nontechnical context for Nash's mathematical and scientific ideas.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“A Single Thread," by Marie Bostwick (fiction)
“Death Comes to Pemberley," by P. D. James (fiction)
“The Great Bridge: The Epic Story of the Building of the Brooklyn Bridge," by David McCullough (nonfiction)
“Scent of the Missing: Love & Partnership with a Search and Rescue Dog," by Susannah Charleson (nonfiction)