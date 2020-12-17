Fiction
“To Be a Man," by Nicole Krauss
This triumphant first collection from Krauss (“Forest Dark”) crisscrosses the globe in 10 ambitious stories written over two decades that wrestle with sexuality, desire, and human connection. In one of the greatest stories, “Seeing Ershadi,” a dancer believes she spies the star of the Iranian film Taste of Cherry while in Japan for a performance, and believes she must save the actor from the suicide he commits in the film. After a friend tells her of her own unique encounter with the actor years earlier, the dancer faces the depth of her fanatic and obsessive state. Another highlight, “Future Emergencies,” is set shortly after 9/11 and remains timely as its female protagonist navigates a New York City where gas masks are distributed for free and local governments warn of vague threats. “I Am Asleep but My Heart Is Awake,” another standout, concerns a woman visiting her dead father’s apartment in Tel Aviv, only to find a stranger living in a back room, and the collection’s title story breaks a woman’s interactions with several men into four parts to ruminate on gender norms and expectations. Krauss’s style is marked by a willingness to digress into seemingly superfluous details, yet the minutiae helps the author conjure a series of realistic environments, allowing each story feel lived in. This is a spectacular book.
— Publishers Weekly
“Nophek Gloss," by Essa Hansen
A revenge plot leads mechanic Caiden across a multiverse populated by a colorful array of humanoid species in Hansen’s wonderfully inventive debut, the first of a space opera trilogy. Fourteen-year-old Caiden lives on a planet that raises vicious predators called nophek. When the planet is attacked by a new shipment of nophek, Caiden alone escapes, and uses his unique ability to manipulate technology to pilot an abandoned spaceship. Caiden soon joins a team of scavengers who guide him to Emporia, an interstellar marketplace where he learns more about the Casthens, who orchestrated the slaughter of his people, and undergoes genetic manipulation to accelerate the development of his body and mind. He emerges a 20-year-old determined to bring down the Casthen—but the Casthen leaders have their own plans for Caiden’s future. Hansen packs a lot of novelty and a fair number of ethical dilemmas into Caiden’s adventures, as he realizes that killing the Casthens will create a devastating ripple effect. Caiden’s ability to control technology also extends to sentient beings, making him wary of his heritage and uncertain of his relationships. But in the end, his essential decency prevails. Space opera fans will be eager for the next installment.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“The Great Indoors: The Surprising Science of How Buildings Shape Our Behavior, Health, and Happiness," by Emily Anthes
Journalist Anthes (“Frankenstein’s Cat”) explores cutting-edge innovations in architecture and interior design in her enjoyable and educational work of pop science. Most chapters focus on a particular type of indoor space and recent efforts to improve it—for example, hospitals being designed with more green space, or offices planned with both worker productivity and comfort in mind. Some of the most intriguing chapters pertain to improving the lives of vulnerable or marginalized individuals, as with housing developments built specifically for adults with autism, who often have certain sensory or socialization issues, or just need extra help to live on their own. Elsewhere, Anthes discusses the harshness of prisons designed to “control, shame and stigmatize,” and contrasts that with a California facility where a more open plan resulted in a considerable improvement in inmate behavior. Ending on a fun note, Anthes outlines the work of “space architects” designing structures for habitation on Mars. Though far from a rigorous scientific study, this thoughtful work will prompt readers to more carefully consider the spaces they commonly inhabit but may rarely think about.
— Publishers Weekly
“Between Everything and Nothing: The Journey of Seidu Mohammed and Razak Iyal and the Quest for Asylum," by Joe Meno
Novelist Meno (“Marvel and a Wonder”) delivers a suspenseful account of two Ghanaian refugees’ quest for political asylum. Flashbacks reveal 24-year-old Seidu Mohammed and 32-year-old Razak Iyal’s reasons for fleeing Ghana (Mohammed’s illicit bisexuality is discovered; Iyal’s life is threatened by politically connected relatives), their perilous travels through South and Central America to reach the Mexican border, and their detainment after trying to enter the U.S. legally. Facing deportation after their asylum pleas were denied, Mohammed and Iyal met in December 2016 in a Minneapolis bus station and walked for 10 hours across snow-covered fields to apply for asylum in Canada. Meno waxes poetic on patterns of human migration and contrasts America’s melting pot mythology with private prisons that “call into question the ethics of an industry that benefits from an inefficient immigration system.” The book’s most poignant sections reveal just how vulnerable migrants are to the whims of strangers, including the taxi driver who lied to Mohammed and Iyal about how far they were from the border, exposing them to life-threatening frostbite and hypothermia. Meno’s well-written story of survival and friendship puts individual faces on the plight of millions of refugees around the world. Readers will be equal parts outraged and inspired by this novelistic account.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Toward That Which Is Beautiful: A Novel," by Marian O'Shea Wernicke (fiction)
“All God's Children," by Aaron Gwyn (fiction)
“The Language of Thieves: My Family's Obsession with a Secret Code the Nazis Tried to Eliminate," by Martin Puchner (nonfiction)
“The National Road: Dispatches From a Changing America," by Tom Zoellner (nonfiction)