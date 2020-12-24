Fiction
“The Jane Austen Society," by Natalie Jenner
In Jenner’s delightful debut, a group of people are united by the goal of preserving an iconic literary figure. In post-WWII Chawton, England, farmer Adam Berwick embarks on a quest to honor the legacy of Jane Austen, seeking the help of his doctor, Benjamin Gray, to establish a museum in the cottage where Austen lived. The two men form the Jane Austen Society with former schoolteacher and young widow Adeline Grove. The society’s membership grows to include solicitor Andrew Forrester; Frances Knight, whose family owns the cottage and the Great House once belonging to Jane’s brother; and young maid Evie Stone, who has catalogued valuable books from the library at the Great House. When Frances’s father dies, his will leaves her without a claim to the cottage if a male heir is found, and the society bands together to try to purchase the cottage and preserve the valuable books that Evie has catalogued. Jenner’s immersive character development is juxtaposed against her study of Austen’s characters, providing clever insight into how the trials of Austen’s life were revealed through her books. The narrative, meanwhile, is rich with references to Austen’s literature and carried along by the strong bonds formed by the characters based on their shared appreciation for her work. Austen-ites are in for a treat.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Ghosts of Sherwood," by Carrie Vaughn
Vaughn (the Kitty Norville series) turns her formidable talents to the legend of Robin Hood in this impeccable novella and series launch. When Robin of Loxley learned of the death of heroic King Richard, he reluctantly swore loyalty to Richard’s wicked brother, King John. Though the decision caused tension among Robin’s former merry band, it enabled Robin and his beloved wife, Marian, to settle down and raise their children in peace. But when a band of rogues kidnap the three Locksley children, the aging Robin and Marian brave Sherwood Forest once again, reuniting with old friends as they confront a new threat. Vaughn brings nuance and empathy to Robin of Loxley, granting him the dignity of age without detracting from the sprightliness that animates his youthful incarnations, but her true triumph is in the characterization of the Locksley children as they try to escape their abductors: Mary, the oldest, will need to marry soon; John, the middle child and only boy, struggles with the burden of his father’s legacy; and the phenomenally clever youngest child, Eleanor, is nonverbal. Vaughn’s masterful worldbuilding and lovable cast promise more good things to come in future adventures.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“This Is Big: How the Founder of Weight Watchers Changed the World (and Me)," by Marisa Meltzer
Journalist Meltzer (“Girl Power”) delivers an insightful look at the business of weight loss, illustrated by her own attempts at it, and by those of late Weight Watchers founder Jean Nidetch. Meltzer begins by describing her relationship to the ubiquitous weight loss company, which, she once felt, existed only to torment her—Meltzer was a Weight Watchers dropout by the age of nine. After coming across Nidetch’s obituary in 2015, however, Meltzer was surprised to find her longtime bête noir both relatable and inspirational—a woman who lost 70 pounds, and kept it off, and confronted 1960s sexism to found a now-global company. Meltzer explores how Nidetch and Weight Watchers changed with the times, in the ’70s moving into creating exercise plans, nutrition educational campaigns, and other offerings outside of its originally single-minded focus on dieting. One especially intriguing point Meltzer raises is the innate narcissism in dieting—both her own and that of the celebrities she regularly interviews for magazine profiles. The result is a thoughtful exploration of how to make diet choices on one’s own terms, rather than in “fear of the final weigh in.”
— Publishers Weekly
“Be My Guest: Reflections on Food, Community, and the Meaning of Generosity," by Priya Basil
Novelist Basil (“Strangers on the 16:02”) draws on memoir, storytelling, religion, politics, and philosophy in this delightful and ruminative culinary cultural study. A British-Indian writer raised in Kenya and now living in Berlin, Basil playfully begins this series of observations with the most primal guest-host relationship: “Mothers... host us as no one else can—in their bodies. A nine-month gestation. Guest-ation?” Her own constant hunger for food as a child illustrates “the consumption epidemic ravaging our capitalist societies.... Our appetites must keep increasing to propel the economy.” She explores food as power and writes of women cooking for “the affections of the family,” in addition to reflecting on colonial India, where British administrators in 1876 ordered “a week-long feast for 68,000 officials” while “an estimated 100,000 Indians starved to death.” Growing up Sikh in a Kenyan-Indian community, Basil struggled to “work out our place in the world,” understood “the edge of the plate is like a border,” and saw how the religious tradition of Langar, a post-worship communal meal, fostered “equality between all human beings and service to the community.” Later, as she explains, those experiences guided her work with refugee advocacy groups in Germany. Basil’s powerful intellectual curiosity is sure to intrigue readers.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Truthtelling: Stories, Fables, Glimpses," by Lynne Sharon Schwartz (fiction)
“The Lady Upstairs," by Halley Sutton (fiction)
“Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick," by Wendy Wood (nonfiction)
“The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read: (and Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did)," by Philippa Perry (nonfiction)