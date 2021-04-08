The Walla Walla Public Library is focusing on a spring theme in April.
The adult feature this week is fiction: "The Mermaid from Jeju," by Sumi Hahn.
A searing story of grief, love, fate and fascinating post-World War II Korean history, woven with poetic finesse. A soaring, inspiring debut that left me breathless. — Kristin Harmel, New York Times bestselling author of “The Book of Lost Names.”
The youth selection this week is a nonfiction picture book: “I Ate Sunshine for Breakfast: A Celebration of Plants Around the World," by Michael Holland.
Think you know plants? Guess again. This fact-filled, dazzlingly colorful compendium will teach budding naturalists plenty they never knew about the world’s leafy wonders. With plants being used in foods and beverages, clothing, paper, pigments, sports equipment, building materials, vehicles, medicines, hygiene products, technology, and more, there’s virtually nothing humans haven’t utilized them for … Nods at diversity occur in references to and illustrations of inventor Lewis Latimer, an African American man, and marine biologist and conservationist Rachel Carson, a white woman, as well as in illustrations of international flags and housing. Ages 7-8. — Kirkus Reviews
During Walla Walla Public Library's temporary closure to the public many resources are still available.
Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how or visit the website under the Services tab at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.