The Walla Walla Public Library is focusing on a spring theme in April.
The adult feature this week is fiction: “The Seed Keeper,” by Diane Wilson.
This moving narrative recounts Wilson’s attempt to trace her Dakota heritage, sparked by her usually reticent mother’s story of having been left for two years at a mission boarding school on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Though her own family stories have been forgotten or repressed, Wilson relies on carefully researched historical accounts and her own imagination to depict how her Native American ancestors survived the Dakota War of 1862. ... Wilson convincingly asserts that “our daily lives are only the tip of the mountain that rises above hundreds of years of generations whose experience, acknowledged or not, has everything to do with the people we become.” — Publishers Weekly
The youth selection this week is a nonfiction picture book: “Easy Peasy: Gardening for Kids,” by Kirsten Bradley.
A gorgeous book, packed full of inspiring and simple activities for curious young gardeners. This one is for keeps. Ages 6-10. — Absolutely Mama Magazine
During Walla Walla Public Library’s temporary closure to the public many resources are still available.
Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how or visit the website under the Services tab at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.