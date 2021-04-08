The Walla Walla Public Library is focusing on a spring theme in April.
The adult feature this week is nonfiction: “In Praise of Walking: A New Scientific Exploration, “ by Shane O’Mara.
“In Praise of Walking” [is] a backstage tour of what happens in our brains while we perambulate. Walking makes us healthier, happier and brainier … (O’Mara) knows this not only through personal experience, but from cold, hard data. — Guardian
The youth selection this week is a nonfiction picture book: “Woodpecker Girl,” by Chingyen Liu.
Yipei Huang, a young girl in a ghostly white wheelchair, explains how her cerebral palsy may have originated, spends quiet days watching others run around playing, sees her sister romp with their puppy and wonders what it might be like if she could sing. The author gives the story strength with a matter-of-fact approach. In illustrations that have the look of gouache dreamscapes, a woodpecker soars through every frame. An art teacher, observing the movements of her head, fits her with a band and a brush she can dip into colors and dot onto pages, and then the narrator soars, too. It is exhausting to create in this manner, she tells us, but it is what she loves and it makes her forget everything else. The background information reveals that Yipei Huang’s story is true and her classmates named her “Woodpecker Girl” after watching her work. The illustrations incorporate Yipei’s own pieces. Ages 5-8. — School Library Journal
During Walla Walla Public Library’s temporary closure to the public many resources are still available.
Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how or visit the website under the Services tab at
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.