The Walla Walla Public Library theme for July is summer.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” by Ann Ross.
It’s wedding time in Abbotsville, but Miss Julia has little to do. Helen wants a secret wedding, Christy’s husband wants a destination wedding, and Lillian might skip the ceremony altogether. But Miss Julia can seek to waylay the stranger vandalizing local gardens. The final installment of the New York Times best-selling series, going out in celebratory style. — Library Journal
The youth selection is fiction book: “American Betiya,” by Anuradha Rajurkar.
Rajurkar’s debut presents a bittersweet, searingly honest view of an Indian American teenager’s journey through first love. Rani Kelkar, 18, has always been the perfect Indian betiya (daughter) to her highly traditional parents, even praised in the family’s community for her planned-on career in medicine. Then she meets Oliver Jensen at an art exhibition — he’s tattooed, pierced, artistic and white, and they start a secret relationship. Rani must confront the possibility that something more problematic than mere interest underlies his obsessive focus on her Indian heritage. The novel sparkles with emotional intensity; its straightforward exploration of race and romance enables Rani to make her own mistakes as she navigates her first relationship. Ages 12-17. — Publishers Weekly
