Curious Incident

The Walla Walla Public Library theme for October is Disability Awareness Month.

The adult selection is fiction, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” by Mark Haddon.

Haddon illuminates the way one mind works so precisely, so humanely, that it reads like  an acutely observed case study and an artful exploration of a different "mystery": the thoughts and feeling we share even with those very different from us. — Entertainment Weekly

Unbroken

The youth selection is fiction, “Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens,” by Marieke Nijkamp.

The stories feature wide variety and high quality, but most importantly, none of the teens at the center of the stories are defined by their disabilities. Teens disappointed by the lack of nuanced depictions of disability in YA fiction will cheer for these compassionate, engaging, and masterfully written stories. Ages 14-17. — Booklist

To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.

Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments