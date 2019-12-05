Fiction
"Sisters of the Vast Black," by Lina Rather
Rather unflinchingly tackles questions of faith, war, and penance in this far-future novella debut. After a brutal conflict, the Earth Central Governance (ECG) has turned its back on four far-flung human colonies. Forty years later, nuns in the Order of Saint Rita travel through space aboard a living spaceship, providing blessings, humanitarian aid, and medical care to those in need. Sister Faustina, who has served for 16 years on Our Lady of Impossible Constellations and is an orphan of the Great War, suspects ulterior motives when the ECG emerges from its decades-long isolation to advocate radical changes in the Church. The Reverend Mother, head of the order, took her vows for reasons other than faith, but as the specter of Earth’s violent past reaches across the star systems to intrude upon their mission of mercy, she finds she must confront the sins of her former life in order to provide the most vulnerable any hope of a safe future among the stars. Rather exhibits expert control over her characters and world, providing sufficient detail to feed the imagination without detracting from the steady pace of the story. The only significant flaw is the ending, which is chock full of philosophical meaning but perhaps too abrupt. Readers will hope to see more of Sister Faustina, the Reverend Mother, and their unlikely crew.
— Publishers Weekly
"All About Evie," by Cathy Lamb
Evie is the plucky owner of an independent bookstore in the Pacific Northwest's serene San Juan Islands. Nothing gives her greater pleasure than challenging a customer's reading habits and placing the perfect book in their hands along with a delectable piece of cake. Nothing makes her more unhappy than the premonitions that predict mishaps and even danger for those around her, occurrences she's had since childhood. Evie's family is well known for their odd behaviors, including spontaneous sea chantey sing-alongs and parades, extravagant hats, and suspicious trips to the greenhouse. Fortunately, her menagerie of loyal and quirky animals gives her ample reason to flirt with the vet in her limited free time. When her unconventional sister Jule asks Evie to take a DNA test with her, the results cause Evie to reexamine everything she thought she knew about her family.
— Library Journal
Non-Fiction
"A Castle in Wartime: One Family, Their Missing Sons, and the Fight to Defeat the Nazis," by Catherine Bailey
Drawing from interviews and primary sources, documentarian Bailey (“The Secret Rooms”) tells the true WWII tale of aristocrat Fey Pirzio-Biroli in this exciting history. Pirzio-Biroli and her husband, Detalmo, an Italian anti-Fascist, had lived a quiet life at Brazza, their lavish estate north of Venice. In 1944, Pirzio-Biroli was arrested by the Nazis and separated from her children after her father, the former German ambassador to Italy, was executed for taking part in plans to assassinate Hitler. After placing Pirzio-Biroli’s sons in an orphanage, her Nazi captors sent her and fellow “prisoners of kin,” so called for their blood ties to the assassination conspirators, on a grueling months-long journey around German-occupied central Europe. Along the way, they were held in prisons and concentration camps. Their living conditions weren’t as horrific as those of Jews and other Nazi scapegoats, and their lives were spared—only because Heinrich Himmler, the head of the German SS, hoped to use them as bargaining chips in negotiations with the Allies. While Pirzio-Biroli and her husband were reunited soon after the war’s end, it was a longer and more arduous project to track down their children. This historical page-turner gives a gripping view of the conflict’s consequences for one upper-crust family.
— Publishers Weekly
"The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness," by Susannah Cahalan
A sharp reexamination of one of the defining moments in the field of psychiatry.
“There are not, as of this writing, any consistent objective measures that can render a definitive psychiatric diagnosis,” writes New York Post journalist Cahalan (“Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness,” 2012) at the beginning of this gripping account of a study that rocked the foundational concepts of how we judge sanity. In the early 1970s, David Rosenhan, a Stanford professor of psychology, sent eight sane people into hospitals for the insane in an experiment involving diagnostics and conditions for the mentally ill. The eight participants told the intake doctors that they were experiencing aural hallucinations, and they were all admitted for varying lengths of time. The resulting article, which appeared in “Science,” is credited with helping to change both diagnostic and hospitalization procedures. At first, Cahalan approaches the article, “On Being Sane in Insane Places” (1973), with a level of awe and appreciation and treats readers to a tour of the miseries that patients endured—most notably, isolation and dehumanization—as well as a review of her own misdiagnosis of schizophrenia. Eventually, doubts start to creep into the author’s investigation, discrepancies that a purportedly scientific article should not have contained: lying about hospitalization dates, exaggerating medical records, playing with numbers, and more. Cahalan follows all the leads like a bloodhound, in particular trying to uncover the identities of the patients. Her pursuit reads like a well-tempered mystery being picked apart, with tantalizing questions for which many of the answers are just out of reach. While “On Being Sane” may have been partially fabricated, it was also an important force in the deinstitutionalization of care for the mentally ill. Cahalan draws a vivid and critical picture of Rosenhan and the ramifications of his most prominent work.
A well-told story fraught with both mystery and real-life aftershocks that set the psychiatric community on its ear.
— Kirkus Reviews
Others
"Curious Toys: A Novel," by Elizabeth Hand (fiction)
"Red Oblivion," by Leslie Shimotakahara (fiction)
"Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," by Ronan Farrow (non-fiction)
"Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl: A Memoir," by Jeannie Vanasco (nonfiction)