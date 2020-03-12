Fiction
"Thunder Bay: A Thriller," by Douglas Skelton
Ambitious Scottish journalist Rebecca Connolly, the sympathetic heroine of this exceptional thriller from Skelton (“The Janus Run”), has a nose for a good story and a talent for getting people to talk. Disobeying her budget-conscious editor at the “Highland Chronicle,” she travels to the Hebridean island of Stoirm, seeking an exclusive story on Roddie Drummond. Stoirm also happens to be the home Rebecca’s father left years ago and never talks about. Roddie, who was acquitted of the murder of his girlfriend, Mhairi Sinclair, 15 years earlier, has returned to Stoirm to attend his mother’s funeral. Tension in the community is high following Roddie’s arrival, with many keen to unleash their anger on him, believing he got away with murder. As Rebecca pries into the islanders’ private lives, she brings to light ugly, hidden secrets, as well as revelations about her family history best left undisturbed—intensifying the hostile atmosphere. Powerful flashbacks help build to the spectacular conclusion. Exquisite language, credible characters, and unrelenting suspense—this crime novel has it all.
— Publishers Weekly
"Lost Autumn," by Mary-Rose MacColl
MacColl’s captivating, seamless historical (after “Falling Snow”) imagines a web of secrets connecting an elderly Australian author with the English royal family. In 1920, 17-year-old Australian Maddie Bright gets a job as a correspondence secretary on the staff of the prince of Wales as the prince tours that continent. In chapters alternating between 1997, 1920, and 1918, MacColl slowly illuminates the connections between Maddie and others on the tour through a birth out of wedlock, war, and marriage. During her employ, she dances with the prince at a ball in Perth, and is also captivated by the story of Helen Burns, who saved the life of fellow royal staffer Rupert Waters during WWI, after he was injured in France. In 1997, London journalist Victoria Byrd flies to Australia at the request of Maddie, now known as M.A. Bright and the reclusive author of a popular novel inspired by Helen and Rupert’s story. Maddie has promised to release a sequel but has more on her mind than the book when talking to Victoria, who Maddie wishes to meet after learning more about the aftermath of the time she, Helen, and Rupert spent with the prince. MacColl’s impressive attention to detail integrates historical research with lyrical psychological realism. Fans of historicals will find this saga riveting.
— Publishers Weekly
Non-Fiction
"The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison," by Jason Hardy
FBI agent and former Louisiana parole officer Hardy explores the successes and failures of the U.S. probation system in this affecting blend of memoir and sociological treatise. After entering the New Orleans District probation and parole office in 2013 with the intention of playing an active role in the “unwinding of mass incarceration,” Hardy quickly found that the system was severely underfunded and pulled in two diametrically opposed directions: “Purpose one was to put the offender back in jail. Purpose two was to keep him out.” He illustrates the system’s inadequacies and complexities through the experiences of seven of his more than 200 assigned parolees. The subjects include Sheila, an 18-year-old high school dropout arrested on obstruction-of-justice charges for flushing her boyfriend’s drug stash down the toilet as police served a warrant, who starts a job at Subway while self-medicating her depression with marijuana, and “Hard Head,” a 65-year-old homeless Vietnam War veteran and drug addict with six convictions and five parole revocations, who eventually finds hope through religion. According to Hardy, success within the current probation and parole system looks more like returning an offender to prison so he can get adequate mental health care, rather than complete rehabilitation. Hardy writes eloquently and treats everyone he encounters, from violent offenders and drug dealers to judges and colleagues, with empathy and accountability. The result is a revelatory account that threads the needle between exasperation and optimism.
— Publishers Weekly
"Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis," by Ada Calhoun
Memoirist Calhoun (“Wedding Toasts I’ll Never Give”) explores the stresses keeping Gen X women up at night (both literally and metaphorically) in this bracing, empowering study. As women born between 1965 and 1980 enter middle age, Calhoun writes, they face “a gauntlet of anxieties” related to their status as “the Jan Brady of generations,” sandwiched between older baby boomers and younger millennials. Interviewing middle-class American women she met through friends, social media, and in doctors’ waiting rooms and other random encounters, Calhoun discusses worries about money (“Gen X has more debt than any other generation”), divorce (“our generation are the beta tested victims of the Boomers’ record-high divorce rate”), and caring for young children and ailing parents simultaneously (“the caretaking rack”). She shares her own experiences as well as data from the Center for Economic and Policy Research and Harvard’s Equality of Opportunity Project, among other sources. Despite all the damning statistics (“one in four middle-aged American women is on antidepressants”) and real-life reports of exhaustion, ennui, and husbands who go on ski trips instead of paying the electric bill, Calhoun persuasively reassures Gen X women that they can find a way out of their midlife crises by “facing up to our lives as they really are.” Women of every generation will find much to relate to in this humorous yet pragmatic account.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
