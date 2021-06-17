Touchet Valley Arts Council promoted Debbie Ayerst as The Liberty Theater’s new manager, said Michael Luce, part of the interim management team. In addition, the Dayton theater is reopening for film screenings and stage productions.
The interim management team will continue to assist Ayerst during the transition, Luce said. Also newly hired theater assistant, Alys Webber, will be in charge of some weekend movies, but also will continue as a volunteer at other movies.
The nonprofit theater is offering several feature films in June and July. Screenings of “Spirit Untamed” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
“Together Together” will show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Children’s films will be screened at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays: “How to Train Your Dragon” on June 22 and 25; “The Secret Life of Pets” on June 29 and July 2; “Sing” on July 6 and 9; “The Croods — A New Age,” July 13 and 16; “Kung Fu Panda” on July 20 and 23; and “Abominable” will be July 27 and 30.
Admission to children’s movies will be free because of the impact of the coronavirus on family budgets. Summer children’s cultural enrichment programs are supported by several local donors, funds, clubs and foundations.
Watch for storyteller and juggler Chris Fascione at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 26, with free admission sponsored by The Club, and puppeteer Dan Luce in early October for presentations on his craft and a workshop to make a puppet.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre will bring “The Emperor’s New Clothes” in August. Preregistration is required on Aug. 3 and 6; auditions are at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 and rehearsals follow all week with performances at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14.
The fall musical will be “The Sound of Music,” directed by Brenda Henderson. Sign up July 26-30; an information night will be Aug. 2, auditions Aug. 4-5 and 13 performances from Nov. 10-Dec. 4.
Go to libertytheater.org or call 509-382-1380 for more details.