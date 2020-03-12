DAYTON — Touchet Valley Arts Council’s Liberty Theater, 314 E. Main St., is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a selection of programming.
“Memories,” its 2020 variety show, will feature songs and dances from two decades of musical productions on the Liberty stage, directed by Cara James and Peggy James.
“Memories” can be seen at 7 p.m. March 20-21 and 3 p.m. March 22. Tickets, at $15-$20, are available at libertytheater.org or call 509-382-1380. The box office is open from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
The theater will also screen “The Call of the Wild” with Harrison Ford Friday through Sunday; the classic comedy “Best in Show,” at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 only; and for Vietnam War Veterans Day March 29, “Last Full Measure” will be shown March 27-31 — a 3 p.m. matinee on March 29 will also recognize all veterans for their service and sacrifice. See the website for additional information.
Jennifer Dorsett with the Benton Franklin Health District will give a free “Hidden in Plain Sight” drug prevention presentation on April 1. A free catered meal will be served in the annex for the community at 5 p.m., followed by the presentation from 5:30-7:30 p.m.