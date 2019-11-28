DAYTON — Liberty Theater personnel pride themselves on their ability to provide a balanced diet for all tastes, according to the newsletter from Manager Mike Ferrians.
Thus, there will be music, a documentary and an end-of-year celebration in the mix.
Dec. 13: Tickets, $20, are on sale for Sundae & Mr. Goessl. The vintage jazz duo from Seattle returns at 7 p.m. for a second time this year for a holiday show open to the whole family. Santa Claus may pop up, as well as some fun raffle prizes, Ferrians said.
For more details, see sundaeandmrgoessl.com.
Dec. 19: A screening of the 2018 documentary, “The Biggest Little Farm,” the true story of John and Molly Chester’s dream to build a sustainable farm on 200 neglected acres of land outside Los Angeles. A filmmaker, John Chester, produced and directed the well-curated film. The journey goes through their challenges, heartaches, doubts and miracles as Apricot Lane Farms is born. This is one of the “Third Thursday” alternative film series and features $5 admission for everyone. The film is sponsored by Art and Brenda Hall at Azure Mt. Botanicals in Dayton. Go to apricotlanefarms.com to learn more.
Dec. 31: The annual East Coast New Year’s Eve celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of classic 1984 adventure rom-com “Romancing the Stone,” featuring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. “What a scream, from start to end.” At 8:45 p.m. revelers will gather in the Annex with champagne and fun eats to bring in the new year in sync with New York’s famous ball drop. “And we’re home in time for bed,” Ferrians said. Tickets are $25 per person and go on sale Sunday. A couple of first-release movies in time for Christmas break are planned. Check for updates at facebook.com/libertytheater.
The nonprofit Liberty is participating in the debut launch of Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Giving Catalog at bluemountainfoundation.org/catalog related to the theater’s Balcony Remodel Project, which is aimed at improving comfort, safety and line-of-sight value for patrons.
Contact Ferrians at 509-382-1380 or libertytheater.org.