In recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center will host its third open mic event, virtually this time, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
The virtual event, sponsored by the Walla Walla VA LGBTQ+ Special Emphasis Program, will be via WebexL log on at bit.ly/VAWWOpenMic from a computer, phone or tablet.
Organizers are seeking poets, dreamers and performers, and a person does not have to identify as LGBTQ+ to read, sing, tell stories, play an instrument or otherwise perform. RSVP with Heather Owens at heather.owens3@va.gov or by calling 509-525-5200, ext. 27179.
"The VA is dedicated to providing an environment of inclusion and equity for all, and having this event allows us have a little bit of fun sharing our unique talents with each other," according to a release.