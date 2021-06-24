Music at the VA

As part of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center will host its third open mic event, virtually this time, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

 Courtesy photo

In recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center will host its third open mic event, virtually this time, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

The virtual event, sponsored by the Walla Walla VA LGBTQ+ Special Emphasis Program, will be via WebexL log on at bit.ly/VAWWOpenMic from a computer, phone or tablet.

Organizers are seeking poets, dreamers and performers, and a person does not have to identify as LGBTQ+ to read, sing, tell stories, play an instrument or otherwise perform. RSVP with Heather Owens at heather.owens3@va.gov or by calling 509-525-5200, ext. 27179.  

"The VA is dedicated to providing an environment of inclusion and equity for all, and having this event allows us have a little bit of fun sharing our unique talents with each other," according to a release.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,