The Living History presentation this weekend will be a special two-day event focusing on the Corps of Discovery at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
The Pacific Northwest Living Historians will demonstrate the tools and skills employed by the explorers of the epic Lewis and Clark expedition on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
President Thomas Jefferson sent Capt. Meriwether Lewis and 2nd Lt. William Clark to explore the newly acquired Louisiana Territory and seek the best route to the Pacific Ocean through what is now call the Pacific Northwest.
During the voyage of 1804-1806, they led the Corps of Northwestern Discovery overland from St. Louis, Mo., to the mouth of the Columbia River on the Pacific Ocean and back again.
With no means for resupply, the Corps, made up of a U.S. Army unit of 31 men accompanied by Sacagawea and her infant child, Jean Baptiste, needed to use a diverse combination of skills, along with the right tools, in order to survive.
Dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the members of the Corps in 1805-1806, the Pacific Northwest Living Historians will demonstrate and discuss many of those tools and skills, such as handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, making clothing from leather, and making canoe paddles.
Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition: the native people that they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.