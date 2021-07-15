Retired attorney Dan Clark will portray E.B. Whitman, Walla Walla’s first mayor, during a Living History presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Walla Walla was a boom town in the 1860s with a wide range of adventures available — vigilantes, rough and tumble fights, midnight hangings and many people stopping for supplies as they passed through on their way to the goldmines in Idaho’s Orofino and Boise Basin.
E.B. Whitman, first mayor of Walla Walla, can talk about those times. After marrying and having two sons in Boston, Whitman left for California to seek his fortune in the goldmines in 1850.
Twelve years later, he reunited with wife Maria in Walla Walla, where his cousin Marcus had lived. He was elected several times as mayor of Walla Walla and was prominent in the community throughout the rough, violent times of the mid-1860s. Over the years, he served as sheriff, justice of the peace, and clerk of the school board and other positions.
The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. The event season is just getting underway. Find event listings and Living History performance schedules online at fwwm.org. Memberships for the year are available.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors 62 and older, and $9 general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703 and visit the website.