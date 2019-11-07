The Leapin’ Louie Comedy Show will be at 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 10 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Reserved seating is $12 for adults and $8 for youths.
Leapin’ Louie (aka “The Roping Fool”) is a comedy cowboy entertainer who performs world-class lasso and whip tricks, juggling, high unicycle and other stunts.
He has performed in every kind of venue for 25 years and in 31 different countries around the world. He will be performing some of his greatest hits in an hour-long, family-friendly show.
The Little Watts Family Series is sponsored by Walla Walla Valley Honda.