Tickets are on sale now for the Leapin’ Louie Comedy Show at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Reserved seating is $12 for adults and $8 for youths.
Leapin’ Louie (aka “The Roping Fool”) is a comedy cowboy entertainer who performs world-class lasso and whip tricks, juggling, high unicycle and other stunts.
He has performed in every kind of venue for 25 years and in 31 different countries around the world. He will be performing some of his greatest hits in
this hour-long, family-friendly show.
The Little Watts Family Series is sponsored by Walla Walla Valley Honda.
The box office, 509-529-6500, is open from noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, two hours before every
show.