Dinner, comedian fundraiser Friday
Walla Walla Kiwanis Club will host a comedy night dinner at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 for laughs and a pasta dinner.
Proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund for three to four local high school senior recipients each spring. Tickets are $35 per person with 25 tickets remaining. The deadline is Friday, call 509-386-5639.
“Headliner comedian, Greg Kettner from Wine Valley Comedy will make you laugh your socks off and he’ll be bringing a couple more comedians with him,” according to a release.
The event will be at Canoe Ridge Winery and Production facility, 1102 W. Cherry St. Dinner includes a table-side service spaghetti, salad and bread made by their local chef.
Wine by the bottle or glass will be available for purchase.
A full winery production tour of the facility can be added for a $5 donation to the Kiwanis Club at the time of the event.
Tickets are available at the downtown Canoe Ridge Vineyard Tasting Room, 45 E. Main St., or online through Wine Valley Comedy’s ticket website, brownpapertickets.com/event/4448299.