Sheep to Shawl, a free family festival that explores how ancestors made clothing from wool, will be hosted at Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors will enjoy demonstrations of lace making, wool carding, dyeing, spinning and weaving of shorn wool. Wheat weaving, and knitting on a vintage sock machine will also be demonstrated.
For kids, there will be a lamb to pet, and making a free colorful T-shirt during the Accidental Color program from 10 a.m. -1:30 p.m.
Local and regional vendors will offer handmade items and textiles for sale including raw and ready to spin fiber, hand-spun and hand-dyed yarns.
A highlight of the festival is a drawing for a hand-woven shawl produced by Susan Swayne. Funds generated from the drawing help support the museum’s programs.
The museum will be open for free tours throughout the day.
Regular museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $7 per person up to $25 for a family. Museum and NARM members enjoy free admission. For more information, see kirkmanhousemuseum.org or call 509-529-4373.