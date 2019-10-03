The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is involving young people in a couple of winter events.
Altogether 17 children and 12 adults will be cast in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Auditions will be at Tuesday and Wednesday, children at 6:30 each night, adults at 7:30 each night at the theater, 1130 E. Sumach St. A group of Christmas carolers is also needed.
Performances are Nov. 22-23, 29-30, Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7-8 at 2 p.m.
As the theater celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is also planning to curate a children’s art exhibit in its downstairs gallery during the production. Art pieces are needed by the first week of November.
Contact Managing Director Mikki Jones for information on both activities at 509-876-2316.