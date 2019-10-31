Kate & The Crocodiles return to Walla Walla for round two of their successful concerts for the benefit of The Health Center facilities for students in area schools.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Lead singer Kate Morrison is returning to her home of 23 years as somewhat of a hometown star. During her time living in Eastern Washington, she was involved in several local nonprofits and is passionate about the mission of The Health Center.
“Last year’s show was inspiring,” said Morrison. “The energy in the room filled with committed supporters of The Health Center was incredible and we are excited to be part of it again.”
Joining Kate is Gavin Bondy, well-known from his other gig as the trumpeter for Pink Martini, soulful keyboardist Craig Bidondo and world-class drummer Brent Follis.
Like last year, the audience can expect an evening filled with the blending of many genres.
The Portland-based quartet perform indie rock originals and covers, early jazz and jazz standards, reinventions of ‘70s and ’80s rock as ballads, classical art songs mixed with rock, and other surprises from far and wide.
Last year’s show had more than 200 attendees and netted nearly $23,000 for The Health Center.
That money went toward hiring an additional mental health counselor at Pioneer Middle School, buying medical supplies and purchasing therapy supplies.
The Health Center hopes that this year’s concert can raise even more money to provide care for more Walla Walla students from preschool through high school.
The Health Center has expanded quickly since its first clinic opened at Lincoln High School in 2009.
Now there are clinics in Blue Ridge Elementary, Pioneer Middle School and Walla Walla High School in addition to Lincoln.
But the need in Walla Walla schools is still great when it comes to the mental and physical health of its students. Last school year alone, The Health Center served more than 1,600 students — providing counseling services for 1,142 students and medical care for 470 students. Often the two go hand-in-hand.
“Something as seemingly simple as treating a headache or mild stomach pain can turn into the opportunity to get at some of the underlying mental health issues going on,” said Brandom Price, a nurse practitioner with The Health Center.
“We know that and take the time to really listen to the students and pay attention to the nuances. It’s all about building trust.”
Since The Health Center started in WWPS in 2009, the school district has seen decreased absences and decreased discipline issues and better grades among students who have utilized The Health Center.
“One of the things that is unique about this model and really benefits the students is our presence in the schools allows us the ability to see a struggling student, identify the problem right then and there, and then get the students back into classroom, all in the same day” said executive director Lindsay Engh.
Engh says by immediately addressing students’ medical and mental health needs, the students can focus on what they are really at school to do — learn. Students say The Health Center was an invaluable part of their time in Walla Walla public schools.
“I learned a lot of skills at The Health Center not just about how to regulate my emotions and succeed in school, but how to live as a human,” said one Lincoln High School student who used The Health Center regularly.
“The Health Center taught me coping skills to help me get through some tough times in high school.”
But the day-to-day operations of The Health Center don’t fall under the school district’s budget, so the clinics are funded mostly through grants and donations. That’s why Saturday’s concert is so important to The Health Center and the students of Walla Wallla.
“Having The Health Center inside the schools with health care professionals who are present at the time of crisis is a true gift to this community,” said Morrison.
“Supporting their cause is an opportunity to take the very best care of our students. It’s inspiring to be part of it.”
To learn more about The Health Center and how it serves Walla Walla students, meet the board of directors before the show starts at 6 p.m.