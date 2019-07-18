Walla Walla Valley Honda presents Jugglemania at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.
The hourlong show is part of the 2019 Little Watts Children’s Series of Family Entertainment and is appropriate for all ages.
From rural Oregon to stages in 30 countries, Jugglemania’s Rhys Thomas has performed during NBA half-time shows, as an opener for Weird Al Yankovich, and has been artist in residence at the Smithsonian Institution.
Thomas is a recipient of the Ben Linder Memorial Award for Inspiration, has twice been profiled in “Juggle” magazine and appears on several DVDs including “The Juggler That Jugglers Watch.” Rhys was the first juggler awarded an Oregon Arts Fellowship.
Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase and may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets, $12 for adults and $8 for youths 12 and younger, are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.