By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PENDLETON — A writer who sees poetry and journalism as essential in reporting on the world and witnessing the human condition will be featured at the First Draft Writers’ Series tonight. The host is the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Pulitzer Prize finalist and poet Don Colburn will headline the event. The Zoom gathering begins at 7 p.m. Invitations may be requested at director@pendletonarts.org.
Local writers, including those just beginning, may read their own 3-5 minute readings during an open mic following the featured author. The event is made possible by local donors. See pendletonarts.org or call 541-310-7413 for more details on the series.
Colburn was a passenger aboard the 2009 flight that Capt. Sully Sullenberger landed on the Hudson River. His poem, “In The Unlikely Event of a Water Landing” is at doncolburn.net/because/unlikely.html.
He is a longtime newspaper reporter who began writing poems when he was nearly 40. During a 33-year career as a reporter, he worked for four newspapers, including The Washington Post and The Oregonian. He is the author of five poetry collections, all published as a result of winning or placing in national manuscript competitions.
His newest volume, “Mortality, with Pronoun Shifts,” won the 2018 Cathy Smith Bowers Chapbook Contest. His poems have appeared in more than a dozen anthologies and in numerous magazines.
A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Amherst College, Colburn has a master’s in journalism from American University and an master of fine arts from the Warren Wilson College Program for Writers. His writing honors also include the Discovery/The Nation Award, the McGinnis Award, the Duckabush Prize for Poetry and the Blethen Award for Distinguished Newspaper Reporting.
Virtual events have opened the doors to a wider audience. “To have community members who have moved away be able to join us gave the December event the feeling of a happy reunion,” said PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour. “Not only were people glad to see the faces of fellow local literary arts enthusiasts on their screen, we had long-time patrons from Portland and even Kauai join in.”