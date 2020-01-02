Original, charcoal drawings on cotton paper by Jordan Henderson are on display for the first time in Walla Walla at Blue Valley Meats, 1162 W. Pine St.
Viewing opportunities are from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
His work is also currently being shown at Wenaha Gallery and Dayton Historic Depot.
An Eastern Washington native, Jordan received art instruction during childhood from his father, artist Steve Henderson of Dayton.
“I recall admiring the clear, bold expression demonstrated in one of my father’s latest paintings; remembering his longstanding offer to teach me, I concluded that I had a priceless opportunity before me and began to study in earnest, under his instruction, in 2015,” Jordan said.
He was a wildland firefighter during summers and dedicated winters to studying art and laying the groundwork for his business in this field.
He traveled in Latin America, gathered reference photos for his art, and immersed himself in the culture and language (Spanish).
Find out more at jordan hendersonfineart.com.