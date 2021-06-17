PENDLETON — The Jackalope Jamboree returns with Grammy award-winning Shooter Jennings and Jackalope alums Shane Smith & the Saints of Austin, Texas, topping the bill.
The festival will be June 25-26 in the Happy Canyon Arena at the Pendleton Round-Up grounds, 1205 SW Court Ave.
The event happened in 2019, but was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Face masks are required as all state and local COVID-19 precautions and guidance will be followed.
- June 25: Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with music at 5 p.m. Shane Smith & the Saints, Jenny Don’t and The Spurs of Portland; Tylor & the Train Robbers of Boise; James Dean Kindle & the Hyper Modern Country Quartet of Pendleton; Elwood Music of La Grande; and Brian Mandella of Pilot Rock, Oregon.
- June 26: Gates open at 3 p.m., with music at 4 p.m. Shooter Jennings of Los Angeles; Jesse Daniel of Austin, Texas; Sierra Ferrell of Nashville, Tennessee, Darci Carlson of Boise; The Lonesome Billies of Portland; Charles Wood lll of Pendleton and Dog Bite Harris of Heppner.
Organizers say the community-inclusive event is for music fans of all ages. Tickets are on sale and more details are available at Jackalopejamboree.com.