By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Gesa Power House Theatre reopens this weekend with a film screening of the documentary “Picture of His Life.”
The Walla Walla theatre at 111 N Sixth Ave. will remain open as long as Walla Walla remains in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Washington recovery plan, according to a release.
“Picture of His Life” is currently opening festivals throughout the world and frequently winning audience awards for Best Documentary. The film follows world-reknowned underwater photographer Amos Nachoum as he attempts to photograph the elusive polar bear.
The film will be shown 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, and again on Wednesday, March 17. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available at phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
In addition, Warren Etheredge is joining the Power House team in 2021. He is director of film programming, on the founding faculty of The Red Badge Project, co-founder of Walla Walla Movie Crush festival of short films and former curator of the 1 Reel Film Festival at Bumbershoot in Seattle.
“The Power House will offer movies worth leaving your couch for,” Etheredge said. “Including premieres and unreleased gems, along with exclusive conversations with filmmakers, film subjects, experts, and the audience. I am confident it will be worth the price of admission and the chore of getting dressed.”
Power House Theatre will announce multiple film screenings in coming weeks. Films will be screened at 7 p.m. Fridays with an encore screening on Wednesdays. To comply with social distancing, all films will be general admission.
“With pandemic restrictions easing, increasing availability of vaccines, and social distancing and cleaning protocols in place, Gesa Power House Theatre is allowed to reopen at 25% capacity,” according to the statement.
Seating for each showing will be capped at 100 patrons. Additional precautions including required mask use and physical distancing between households will be observed.