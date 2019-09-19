Tickets are on sale for the Walla Walla Italian Heritage Association annual fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Francis Community Hall, 722 W. Alder St.
Catered by Marty Bray of A Chef’s Creation, the menu includes meat lasagna and vegetarian eggplant Parmesan, vegetable side dishes and dessert. The cost is $35 per person.
Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit the annual IHA College Scholarship fund and IHA projects. For more details, contact Space is limited and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 5. Contact Terra Locati Lally at 509-540-5303 or Bob Locati at 509-529-5354.