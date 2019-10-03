Tickets are on sale for the Walla Walla Italian Heritage Association annual fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Francis Community Hall, 722 W. Alder St.
Catered by Marty Bray of A Chef’s Creation, the menu includes meat lasagna and vegetarian eggplant Parmesan, vegetable side dishes and dessert. The cost is $35 per person.
Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit the annual IHA College Scholarship fund and IHA projects.
Space is limited and tickets must be purchased by Saturday. Contact Terra Locati Lally at 509-540-5303, Bob Locati at 509-529-5354 or Cugini Italian Import Foods at 960 Wallula Ave.