Artwork by Walla Walla artists Bev Nash and Lynn Woolson will be featured in the Inspiration from Isolation: A Garden Art Show in April.
The gallery will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 2, through April 30 at CAVU Cellars, 175 E Aeronca Ave.
The pair have collaborated on many of the garden pieces, focused primarily on flying and swimming creatures, and produced new metal sculptures, one-of-a-kind birds, fish and a variety of garden inspirations.
“Bev and I have been fortunate to show at CAVU Cellars for the last four years and we always manage to create a new body of work,” Woolson said.
“Our metal and clay sculptures will enhance anyone’s yard or garden with a touch of whimsy,” Nash said.
“The show’s title encompasses what 2020 was to me in terms of making art,” Nash said. “Also my dear friend Margaret Walters sadly passed away in November. She was always so supportive of my art projects and the Walla Walla art community. My sculptures of Unhinged Birds are an emotional response to being in isolation from family and friends.”
Nash traveled some in the Northwest throughout 2020.
“Isolating oneself in the mountains and camping near wildlife refuges and bird sanctuaries was wonderful inspiration for many of my pieces,” she said. “Some of these areas were closed to cars. So having a close up view by bicycle of the flora and fauna gave me many ideas for my sculptures.”
Woolson has explored the design and created garden art for a long time.
“Using metal, I love looking for flow and movement in my sculptural pieces,” Woolson said. “I find nature to be a continuous inspiration for me. The different seasons shape things in different and new ways that excites me to explore that bend or that rusty design.”
For more details call CAVU at 509-540-6352.