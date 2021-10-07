PENDLETON, Ore. — Tully Bloom, Gabby Casper, Guy Hakanson, Micah Olivera, Jordin Schramm and Adam Wunsch are members of the Grande Ronde Rappellers. 

Photographs by the six wildland firefighters will be featured in the Initial Attack exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts' East Oregonian Gallery Oct. 7-31. 

Their work is from some of the most beautiful and inaccessible areas of the Northwest and beyond, giving them a unique view of the land.

The photographers will be join the art center staff for a Zoom session at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Request the Zoom link at pendletonarts.org/exhibits/current/.

The gallery will be open for viewing Oct. 7-31 at 214 N. Main St. Masks are required.

Photos will be available for sale; proceeds support the Pendleton Arts Center programs and to help firefighters and their families. 

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments