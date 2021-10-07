PENDLETON, Ore. — Tully Bloom, Gabby Casper, Guy Hakanson, Micah Olivera, Jordin Schramm and Adam Wunsch are members of the Grande Ronde Rappellers.
Photographs by the six wildland firefighters will be featured in the Initial Attack exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts' East Oregonian Gallery Oct. 7-31.
Their work is from some of the most beautiful and inaccessible areas of the Northwest and beyond, giving them a unique view of the land.
The photographers will be join the art center staff for a Zoom session at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Request the Zoom link at pendletonarts.org/exhibits/current/.
The gallery will be open for viewing Oct. 7-31 at 214 N. Main St. Masks are required.
Photos will be available for sale; proceeds support the Pendleton Arts Center programs and to help firefighters and their families.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.