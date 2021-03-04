By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts and Banner Bank of Pendleton are partnering for the 48th Open Regional Exhibit.
“Last year’s photography exhibit was purely online, and one of the things we learned is that an online component is a great way to engage even more community members in enjoying the work their neighbors have created,” said Executive Director Roberta Lavadour in a release.
Visitors may choose this year to make an appointment for in-person viewing, enjoy everything from the comfort of a phone, desktop computer or tablet or do both.
What’s being featured is anything but photography, Lavadour said. Quilting, basketry, weaving, embroidery, metalwork, woodworking, painting, printmaking, beadwork, sculpture, collage — the possibilities are endless.
Artist Nika Blasser will judge this year’s works and select winners in adult and teens (in ages 13-17) categories, as and a Best of Show.
Entry forms will be available on the website Friday. Appointments may be made before April 1 to drop off artwork. See the website, pendletonarts.org. Drop off works at the PCA on April 3 at the appointed time.
The Zoom Opening Reception and Award Ceremony will be April 8; appointments available for gallery viewing may be made April 9-May 29.