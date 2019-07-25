A back-to-school supply drive on Aug. 11 is behind a community hymn sing being hosted at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 628 Lincoln St. The songs selected echo central themes of praise, hope, peace and assurance.
“This is not a formal religious service. There will be no sermon or offering collected. It’s a community event intended to uplift and encourage our community as we sing great hymns of faith together and collect school supplies for local students in need,” said the Rev. Mark Koonz.
Organist Gary Peter and pianist and adult choir director Martha Clinehens will lead the singalong accompanied by the Simply Strings duo. Members of the church choir and morning song worship team will also help.
Clinehens and musicians planned the midsummer benefit for local students returning to school this fall. Suggested supplies to donate for elementary age students include 24-count boxes of crayons, No. 2 Ticonderoga pencils, wide-rule spiral notebooks, tissue, three-pack glue sticks, pink pearl erasers, pencil boxes and gallon or quart-size storage bags.
“What really gave birth to this event is our desire to encourage congregational singing and we thought why not combine this with a back-to-school drive? We have a deep and rich canon of beautiful hymns that we love to sing and we are hoping to get the community to come and sing with us,” Clinehens said.
“As we sing these precious hymns together — the words and music penned by many over the centuries — we are united with those around us. There’s something about these hymns that just touches one’s soul and unifies a community,” she said.
Guests can listen or join the musicians in singing songs such as “It is Well With My Soul,” “How Great Thou Art,” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” “Precious Lord,” “There is a Redeemer,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “Amazing Grace,” “Blessed Be the Ties that Bind” and “Blessed Assurance.”
Refreshments and cookies will be served afterward.