WAITSBURG — Huichica Music Festival will debut Sept. 13-14 with a boutique farm-to-table approach in a partnership between Sonoma’s Bundschu Company, (((folkYEAH!))) and Sleight of Hand Cellars.
The two-day all-ages festival will feature live music, high-quality wines, craft beers and locally-sourced food. Huichica Walla Walla will be at Stella’s Homestead, 2194 South Fork Coppei Creek Road, Waitsburg, with single-day general admission tickets on sale now via ubne.ws/2JQPibX.
The Sept. 13 lineup includes Yo La Tengo, Moon Duo, The Minus 5, Robyn Hitchcock (solo), Waxahatchee (solo), Meg Baird (solo), Fruit Bats (solo) and Madeline Kenney.
Sept. 14: Yo La Tengo, Allah-Las, Purple Mountains, Destroyer (solo), Howlin Rain, Fruit Bats (solo), Titus Andronicus, Lia Ices, Meg Baird, Robyn Hitchcock (solo) and Marisa Anderson.
A variety of food, wine and beer vendors will be on hand. A portion of beer and wine sales will benefit Vital Wines, which aims to provide wine industry workers access to free health care throughout the Walla Walla Valley.
(((folkYEAH!))) Presents is a Northern California-based boutique music and events curator and presenter. Its shows are carefully planned affairs with an emphasis on presenting each event as a one-of-a-kind experience for artists and the attendees.
Huichica is celebrating its 10th year in 2019. Huichica Music Festival is an annual micro-festival started by vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. Promoter (((FolkYEAH!))) joined a few years later, and the festival expanded to Hudson Valley. More information is at huichica.com or connect via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.