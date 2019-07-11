An acoustic indi-folk singer/songwriter originally from Walla Walla now living in California, Kevin Graybill will make the long drive to the Walla Walla Valley to play a couple of shows here this weekend.
Graduating in the Walla Walla High School Class of 2004 and being a part of the 2003 and 2004 State Tournament boys basketball teams, Kevin was better known for grabbing rebounds on the basketball court than for playing music, but things have changed, he said.
After graduating from Washington State University, and then spending nine years in Seattle, he now resides on the Central Coast of California in San Luis Obispo.
He plays at wineries in the Paso Robles, Edna Valley and Santa Ynez Valley wine regions nearly every weekend.
While in Walla Walla he will play from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Eternal Wine, 9 S. First Ave., and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Gard Vintners, 43 E. Main St.
He plays a percussive style of acoustic guitar and harmonica, which accompany a smooth singing voice often compared to those of Jack Johnson and Sam Beam of Iron and Wine.
Though comparable to others, he has a style of his own most recently described by an audience member as a “reggae version of Barry White.”
In addition to several originals, expect an eclectic handful of covers at his shows ranging from artists like Blackstreet, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan and The Eagles.
Kevin’s most recent accomplishments include performing alongside award-winning world-renowned Segovia-trained guitarist and composer Andre Feriante; performing at the 2018 Wildflower Festival in Bradley, Calif.; competing in the finals of the 2018 Songwriters at Play Songwriting Competition in Morro Bay, Calif.; being featured on radio station 92.5 The Krush in San Luis Obispo; and when he returns to California he’ll perform at the California Mid-State Fair later in July.
Find out more about Kevin at GraybillMusic.com, follow him on Facebook and Instagram at @GraybillMusic, and find his music on all streaming platforms under “Graybill.”