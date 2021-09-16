Holy celebration, Batman! The fourth annual Adam West Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, in Walla Walla.
Batman/West superfan Jonathan Grant of Walla Walla founded the event to celebrate the life and acting legacy of the Walla Walla native who played the Caped Crusader and other film and TV roles during his career.
In more recent years, West played fictional versions of himself through voice work on “The Fairly Odd Parents, 2003–2017; “The Simpsons,” 1992, 2002; and “Family Guy,” 2000–2018.
The event is the day before West’s Sept. 19 birthday, organizers said. A Whitman College alum, William West Anderson was born in Walla Walla in 1928 and died in Los Angeles on June 9, 2017. He was 88 years old.
Grant said the day will begin with opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. at Land Title Plaza, 35 E. Main St.
Other events include:
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Adam West exhibit at Kirkman House, Museum, 214 N. Colville St. Advance reservations for admittance suggested by calling 509-529-4373. Cost is $5 per person with family group prices available.
- 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Downtown on First Avenue, between Main and Alder streets, free photos with the Batmobile, Batcopter and Batcycle.
- 1 p.m.: The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center ballroom, 6 W. Rose St., Q&A celebrity panel; free photos with Batman on green screen immediately following.
- 3 p.m.: Land Title Plaza, live music, superhero appearances and costume contest plus free photos with Surfing Batman.
- 5 p.m.: Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom, 55th anniversary presentation of the “Batman” TV series by David Goehner. Free photos with Lab Tech Batman immediately following.
- 7 p.m.: Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom, movie screening of “Starring Adam West.” Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- 9 p.m.: Marcus Whitman Hotel, west parking lot, to watch the lighting of the Batsignal at the top of the hotel.
The event will follow CDC guidelines on mask mandates at all events.
Keep an eye on the Adam West Day Facebook page for updates.
West’s family reports on Facebook that he was drafted into the U.S. Army in the early 1950s and helped create the Army’s first TV stations at San Luis Obispo, California, and Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.
“He cared deeply about his fellow veterans and fallen heroes who we are honoring today,” The West Family posted on Memorial Day.
They said West “was incredibly curious and well-informed about technology and innovation and he followed crypto currency from the day it launched.”
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.