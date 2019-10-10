SPOKANE — Eva Schloss, a Holocaust survivor and the stepsister of Anne Frank, will speak 7-9 p.m. Nov. 7, in the Spokane Convention Center 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.
Schloss is the childhood friend and stepsister of Anne Frank and a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.
Admission is $25 to $180 —$25 in advance — with tickets available at ubne.ws/35lZV0G
The 92-year-old has recounted her wartime experiences in more than 1,000 speaking engagements, written three books and had a play written about her life.
Soon all Holocaust survivors will be gone; this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from one of the individuals who survived the horror of that dark period in history.
Hear the story of survival against all odds, out of the darkness and destruction she rebuilt her life, and was able to smile again.
Be inspired to never give up hope and always see light in the end of the tunnel.
Schloss was born Eva Geiringer in 1929 in Vienna, Austria, to a Jewish family.
According to Schloss’ autobiography, shortly after the annexation of Austria by Germany in 1938, her family emigrated to Belgium and finally to the Netherlands.
She lived in the same apartment block in Amsterdam as Anne Frank, and the girls, only a month apart in age, were sometimes playmates from ages 11 to 13.
In 1942, both girls went into hiding to avoid the Nazi effort to capture the Jews of Amsterdam.
In 1944, Schloss’s family was captured by the Nazis and transported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camps.
Her father and brother did not survive, but she and her mother were freed in 1945.
Returning to Amsterdam Schloss and her mother renewed their friendship with Otto Frank, who was contending with the loss of his wife and children, and the discovery of his daughter Anne’s diary.
In November 1953, Schloss’s mother Elfriede (1905—1998) married Otto Frank.
Schloss studied art history at the University of Amsterdam. She studied photography for a year in England.
While there, she met and married Zvi Schloss, a Jewish refugee from Germany whose father was imprisoned at Dachau concentration camp, and who had been living in Palestine. The couple subsequently settled in England.
Schloss has three daughters and lives in London. Zvi Schloss died on July 3, 2016.
She did not talk about her experiences in the concentration camp until after Otto’s death in 1980.
Having experienced her stepfather’s emotional involvement with Anne and the preservation of her memory, she felt compelled to take on the responsibility of keeping Anne Frank’s name alive.
Schloss began to speak of her family’s experiences during the Holocaust at educational institutions.
For dedication to this work, Northumbria University in England awarded Schloss an honorary doctorate in 2001.
For more details, contact Yisroel Hahn at rabbihahn@gmail.com 509-990-7878.