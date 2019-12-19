SPOKANE — Over 12 days in December, the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture celebrates the holidays in the historic Campbell House.
Visitors will learn how Norman Rockwell’s distinctive illustrations left a lasting influence on the way Americans celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Explore the house, enjoy the Christmas tree and decorations, participate in crafts and activities and interact with living history interpreters who portray members of the household.
Chat with the chauffeur about the Campbells’ electric car or help the “Hulda” the cook bake cookies in the kitchen while learning about life in the early 20th century. Visitors receive complimentary sugar cookies.
The event is held in connection with The MAC’s exhibition Norman Rockwell’s America.
Campbell House Holidays is open Friday-Sunday and Dec. 26–29 from noon-4 p.m. with a $2 fee person in addition to regular museum admission of $5-$10.