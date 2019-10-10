Blue Mountain Chorus Sweet Adelines is forming a holiday guest chorus of women to sing music of the season.
The four-part a cappella music rehearsals begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 for the first session, and every Thursday after that, except Halloween and Thanksgiving, at Rehearsals are at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave. A culminating performance with other guest performers will be Dec. 15 at Blue Mountain Community Church.
Attendance at all rehearsals is not required. The chorus also has plans for flash mobs downtown and performances at senior living facilities.
For more about the group, see facebook.com/bluemountainchorus/ or sweetadelinesww.com, or call/text 509-795-0990.