Blue Mountain Chorus of Sweet Adelines is starting a Holiday Chorus open to women in the community.
Rehearsals will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 12, starting tonight, at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave. There is no rehearsal on Halloween or Thanksgiving.
All that hard work and fun will culminate in a free community concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Blue Mountain Community Church, said Chessa Hickox, chorus assistant director.
The group will also sing at several nursing homes and in an afternoon of flash mobs to help Walla Walla get into the holiday spirit. For more details, contact Hickox at 509-795-0990 or chessahickox@gmail.com.