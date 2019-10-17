A huge green and white slab sits on stage at Whitman College’s Harper Joy Theater. Growing out of it are a bookcase and something that looks like the shelves of a laboratory. These elements are literally just the tip of the iceberg for “Playing with Fire (After Frankenstein),” which opens the HJT 2019-20 season.
Director and costume designer Annaliese Baker knew from the beginning this slot — just before Halloween — would belong to some version of Mary Shelley’s gothic tale, originally published in 1818.
“It was always going to be Frankenstein,” Baker said.
After scouring several stage versions, Baker chose “Playing with Fire,” written by Barbara Field, over other versions for a unique reason.
“It’s more focused on the relationship,” she said. Field’s telling of it allowed Baker and her cast to create “doppelgängers in time, leading the audience through the relationship between Frankenstein and the creature.”
The six-member cast includes multiple actors playing Victor Frankenstein and Adam, as Field named the creature for her play. Baker also cast the roles without regard to gender, giving the production another angle on identity and a reminder that the original story was brought to life by a young woman.
“It (the novel) was written by somebody around the same age as Whitman students,” Baker said. “That she had this penultimate experience at that age is something these students can identify with.”
Even with a small cast and crew, Baker hasn’t brought new life to this tale alone. Whitman’s residency program allowed Baker to bring in prop designer and special effects artist Ashley Flowers, sound designer Sharath Patel and intimacy and movement coordinator Alexis Black, all of whom brought a variety of stage and screen experience.
“There are layers of professionalism that have been brought to us,” Baker said.
During her two-day residency, Black discussed the needs for actors express their boundaries in an art that seeks to break down boundaries.
“We’re learning the grammar of consensual touch then taking that and making poetry,” Black said.
Her work and the work of her colleagues in the Intimacy Directors International have gone beyond fight choreography and into those areas that are, as the name states, more intimate. And while the #MeToo movement has spurred more interest in the work among Hollywood studios, Black said it’s just as important to bring these workshops to places such as Walla Walla.
“It’s great to have advocates like Annaliese at universities and colleges say we need this for our students,” Black said. “There is a hunger for it away from the limelight.”
While Black’s work might not be as obvious to the audience, the work of Whitman senior Haley King will be right at the forefront. King’s senior thesis is the hair and makeup design for “Playing with Fire,” a first for Whitman College.
King, who is from Issaquah, Wash., started as a chemistry major but couldn’t resist the call of zombies.
She recalls watching her older brothers play zombie-infested video games such as “Resident Evil” when she was young.
“My mom was so happy to have a girl. One year she bought me a princess costume for Halloween,” King said. “We had to compromise on a ‘corpse bride’ costume. I remember one kid in a Buzz Lightyear costume was so scared.”
Those early experiences led King to this project. With Baker, King has tapped the wealth of Frankenstein history to present their own spin on the design.
“We pulled from the environment and the text, but in the end it’s all about breaking open the jar and letting it all spill out,” King said.
The play gave King the chance to show evolutions in how a pieced-together creature would look at different times. While the early iterations of the monster Adam will look more like what Baker calls a “crazy quilt,” the look changes as the monster heals through the years.
“There’s an elegance and assurance to a creature armed with knowledge and I really wanted to show that in the transitions between actors,” King said.
Without revealing too much so the audience can be shocked and surprised, King said she wants to hear the reaction many artists in special effects strive for.
“I hope they say, ‘Oh, that’s so real,’” King said.
The play might focus on the reality of relationships and themes of paranoia and revenge, but it is still a horror property playing during the Halloween season. The audience might not scream, Baker said, but she does hope they are a little horrified.
“You need to be scared a little bit,” Baker said. “It’s good for the blood.”